🏈 We’re talking ‘bout practice | Sports Daily Newsletter

Rain couldn’t stop the second organized team activity of the offseason for the Eagles — and the observations that coincide.

Our Eagles team was out in full force yesterday, getting an early look at the Birds in attendance, and the ones who weren’t, like Bryce Huff, who hasn’t been a part of any workouts this spring but is still sitting on close to $17 million in guaranteed compensation.

Sure, it’s a voluntary practice, but there was a list of notable names marked present and not present that our Eagles writer, Jeff McLane, compiled.

In other news, tight end Dallas Goedert opened up about an offseason of uncertainty coming off an Eagles Super Bowl win, saying he is now “stoked” to enter his eighth season, this time with a restructured deal.

And Cooper DeJean noted that he’s well aware that no one is going to care about what he or any other second-year player was able to accomplish last year once the 2025 season kicks off.

That’s just a sampling of all the good stuff our team corralled at yesterday’s OTAs.

Bryce Harper wasn’t expected to be in the Phillies’ lineup Wednesday night, 24 hours after getting hit by a 95 mph fastball on his unprotected right elbow. And then, on cue, it rained. Consider it a well-timed weather pattern. The Phillies and Braves were postponed, giving Harper more time to rest a bruised, not broken elbow without missing a game. The teams will play a split-admission day-night doubleheader today at Citizens Bank Park.

Next: Game 1 is at 1:05 p.m. today with Cristopher Sánchez (4-1, 3.17 ERA) starting against Braves right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver (3-2, 3.67). Game 2, which starts at 6:45 p.m., features a marquee matchup of Zack Wheeler (6-1, 2.42) against Braves lefty Chris Sale (2-3, 3.36).

The NBA draft is just under a month away, and the 76ers are preparing to make a top-five selection for the first time since 2017, when the team was in the depths of “The Process.”

No. 3 has been good to the team — Joel Embiid was the third pick in the 2014 draft — but it’s also been a bit of an embarrassment, too.

This is mock draft season. Inquirer writer Gabriela Carroll looks at the ideal names the Sixers can snag with the pick. Assuming they decide to keep it.

Abi Young didn’t think it was fair. Involved in gymnastics at the Haverford Area YMCA since she was 3 years old, she wondered why the gymnasts at her Y practiced inside a gymnasium, compared to other area Ys with a dedicated gymnastics space.

“They would divide [the gym] in half,” said Young, now 12, and a sixth grader at Haverford Middle School. “There were kids playing basketball next to us, so you always hear basketballs, from time to time basketballs would fly over — it was kind of weird and not private."

About a year ago, she put the skills she learned from writing persuasive essays at school into practice, penning letters to YMCA Greater Philadelphia’s CEO, Shaun Elliott, asking for a space to expand their gymnastics program.

I don’t want to drop any spoilers, so I’ll implore you to read this piece from Inquirer writer Isabella DiAmore on the gymnast who wouldn’t quit.

In about a week’s time, the Eagles will receive their Super Bowl rings. While we don’t know what they’ll look like, we can all be assured they’ll be dripping in diamonds.

With that said, a collaboration between The Inquirer’s sports and interactive teams allows you to create and share your own signature design for the jewelry before the Birds’ official unveiling of their Super Bowl LIX rings, scheduled for June 6.

I spent waaay too much time playing around with this interactive during my sneak peek at it yesterday.

Check it out, and feel free to share your creations with us via our Instagram page, @phillyinqsports.

What you’re saying about the Eagles

We asked: Which position group is your biggest concern for the Eagles?

I’ve been going to Eagles games since 1950. I’m thinking for the first time ever, I have absolutely almost zero concerns except maybe the kicker. He just plain lost it mid-season, and then got it back toward the end of the season and the playoffs. — Ronald R.

The biggest concern for the 2025 Eagles is complacency. We won it mentality, etc. In 57 years, only nine teams have repeated, and before the Chiefs repeated in 2023 and 2024, you have to go back to 2004 and 2005 to see another repeat when the Patriots did it. The NFL penalizes you by giving you the most demanding schedule to start with. It will take absolute dedication from ownership to management from Nick and the coaches down to the players. The Eagles are the champs, and being so makes you the No. 1 target to take down by every opponent every week. I think they have the team, the coaching, and the leadership to do it. And yes the fans can help by being 100% behind them. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Gabriela Carroll, Jeff McLane, Jeff Neiburg, Matt Breen, Scott Lauber, Gina Mizell, Paul Hagen, Devin Jackson, Ariel Simpson, Matt Mullin, Garland Fordice, Isabella DiAmore, and Kerith Gabriel.

