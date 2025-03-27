⚾ Crack of the bat | Sports Daily Newsletter

It’s finally here. Technically, it’s not here in Philly until Monday because when the Phillies open the 2025 season today, they’ll open it on the road against the Washington Nationals (4:05 p.m., NBC10).

But yes, Phillies baseball and all that comes with it is back.

The biggest question in a season with promise is, who will step up? From the aptly-named “Daycare kids” to the Phillies bullpen, a lot is being asked about what we can expect from this corps and who among them represent what fans can envision as the core.

Internally, the team doesn’t view its younger players as kids. Bryson Stott said as much on The Inquirer’s latest Phillies Extra, as he sat down with writer Scott Lauber to discuss not just his aspirations but the clean slate that a new season brings.

It’s all jam-packed into our annual Phillies season preview. I encourage you to find time and check it out before today’s first pitch.

The Eagles are parting ways with their pep band, which helped make “Fly, Eagles Fly” the unofficial anthem of Philadelphia. The band started in 1996 and traveled with the team last month to New Orleans for the Super Bowl. Its members were stunned to learn Wednesday morning that they were finished.

“We’re not bitter,” said Bobby Mansure, who cofounded the Eagles Pep Band. “It’s been glorious. Super Bowls and being on the field and meeting families and players and friends. We walk away with a smile on our face.”

Inquirer writer Matt Breen has more on the group’s lasting legacy and what led to the decision.

While it hasn’t been made official, all signs point to Philly native Fran McCaffery being tapped as the next men’s basketball coach at Penn, replacing longtime coach Steve Donahue. McCaffery, 65, is woven into the fabric of Philly basketball as a player for the Quakers in his heyday and on the rough-and-tumble courts of the famed Sonny Hill League in the 1980s.

He was nicknamed “White Magic” and the Quakers hope he can impart some on a program that is desperate for a resurgence in the Ivy League. He’s not short on prowess as he led Iowa to seven NCAA Tournament appearances in 15 seasons and left with the most wins in team history.

From his er, love, for officials, to the conceivable possibility of becoming Caitlin Clark’s father-in-law one day, here’s more on the man still known around these parts as “White Magic.”

The Sixers have struggled to keep their players on the court, with Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey all missing significant time with injuries. Now they could be without two-way point guard Jeff Dowtin, whose availability with the team is dwindling. The contract he signed before the season dictates that he can be active for only 50 games. Dowtin has already been active for 47, making him available for only two of the team’s remaining 9 games. He played in the Sixers’ 119-114 loss to the Wizards Wednesday night.

“For me, it’s just stay prepared, stay locked-in,” Dowtin said of coping with his situation. “Some nights you are not going to play, sometimes you are going to play. Some nights you are going to come off the bench. Obviously, I started [Sunday]. You [have to] just be ready for the opportunity.

“I try to carry each day like it’s a game day no matter if I’m active or inactive.”

Players and coaches are trained to win games. The word tanking isn’t part of their vocabulary and frankly, it’s taboo to them.

Sometimes, especially in modern professional sports, losing is a good thing. The Flyers, who have lost six straight and 11 of 12 entering Thursday, are currently in one of those spots as they play out the final nine meaningless games of a season that won’t end in postseason play.

But while John Tortorella and his players are frustrated with what’s happening on the ice, the decision-makers upstairs have to be smiling behind the curtains. Why? Well, in short, the Flyers lack the high-end pieces needed to be competitive and the easiest way to acquire them is by picking high in the draft. As Jackie Spiegel writes, thanks to this perfectly-time collapse, they now looked poised to land a potential cornerstone in June with a potential top-5 pick.

Who could the Flyers target with their top draft? They could do worse than landing a future No. 1 center like Michael Misa or James Hagens.

Summer of soccer: The Union will host German side Eintracht Frankfurt in August in what’s expected to be a homecoming for former homegrown Paxten Aaronson. Family affair: Drexel Hill native Phil Martelli Jr. is becoming the next head coach at VCU, and it’s believed he’s bringing his Big 5 Hall of Fame father of the same name with him for the ride. In the hunt: South Jersey figure skater extraordinaire Isabeau Levito is in third place after Day 1 of the world championships in Boston. Ziegler out? St. Joseph’s women’s hoops star Laura Ziegler, one of the best mid-major guards in the nation, has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

On this date

March 27, 1971: UCLA defeats Villanova to capture its fifth straight NCAA men’s basketball crown with famed coach John Wooden. Days later, Villanova would be disqualified outright for playing Howard Porter, who was ineligible.

