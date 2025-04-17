🦅 Man of the hour | Sports Daily Newsletter

It’s official: No one is having a better 2025 than Jalen Hurts.

Fresh off a Super Bowl win complete with a victory parade for the ages, he took a trip to Disney World, was part of a media whirlwind that found him flashing his signature smile on just about every talk show, and even received Citizen of the Year honors from Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Yesterday, Hurts was named as one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people, among a list that included only a handful of sports notables among dignitaries, world leaders, and our local legend in chef and owner of popular Fishtown eatery Kalaya, Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon.

On a personal level, Suntaranon’s inclusion made me as happy as seeing Hurts crack the list, since I’ve been endeared to “Nok” since this Inquirer gem from a few years ago.

Anyway, back to Hurts. His 2025 has been as cool as today’s temps, which aren’t supposed to break out of the 60s, under sunny skies.

Also, here’s the question of the day for you … What’s something in sports you just can’t get behind? I had this conversation with a friend last night and, I’m sorry, baseball, but sliding mitts are ridiculous.

Time’s yours.

When USA Baseball began to recruit players for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Bryce Harper’s hand rose so fast that Uncle Sam would’ve blushed. Alas, elbow surgery prevented Harper from playing. Surely, then, the Phillies star must have reached out this week to renew his interest after Mark DeRosa signed on to manage Team USA again — and Aaron Judge agreed to be the captain — in next year’s WBC. “We’ll see,” Harper said Wednesday, less enthusiastically than expected.

Aaron Nola’s uncharacteristic start to this season continued on Wednesday. He struggled with his command again in the Phillies’ 11-4 loss to the Giants.

Next: The Phillies wrap up their series with San Francisco at 4:05 p.m. today (NBCSP+). Cristopher Sánchez (1-0, 3.12 ERA) will start against Giants right-hander Jordan Hicks (1-1, 5.87).

The 76ers didn’t come close to meeting the sky-high expectations they entered the 2024-25 season with after combining Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, as injuries ravaged the roster. Kelly Oubre Jr. was among the players who dealt with injuries, missing the final 17 games while dealing with tendinosis, bruises, and a hyperextension. But while his numbers didn’t veer much from his 2023-24 season, Oubre felt like he didn’t meet the standard he had set. He’s determined to “bring the swag back” next year.

“All I know is that I’ll come back better than I was this year,” Oubre said. “I’m going to Year 11 in my career. So it’s a blessing. I’m blessed to still be here. But at the end of the day, man, I’m not satisfied with the way I’m perceived by you guys, fans, for what I do bring to the NBA. So tsunami’s back.”

The 2024-25 Flyers season has been a massive disappointment by almost every measure.

After they nearly broke through to make the playoffs last season, the expectation was that the Flyers would be competitive again this year. Those hopes quickly dissipated midway through the season, as the team struggled after the 4 Nations Face-Off break before trading away key veterans and ultimately firing John Tortorella.

But despite all the losing and off-ice drama, the season hasn’t been a completely lost cause, thanks mostly to the performance of rookie Matvei Michkov. Jackie Spiegel looks at the Russian’s impressive debut campaign and why this season might just be the tip of the iceberg for his future.

Howie Roseman’s nature is to be aggressive and make trades during the draft. The Eagles made eight of them last year. This year, with the Eagles picking 32nd overall after winning the Super Bowl, what are the odds they’ll stay there? Devin Jackson goes through some trade possibilities.

On this date

April 17, 1976: Down 12-1, the Phillies storm back to beat the Chicago Cubs, 18-16 in 10 innings. In what’s still considered one of the best comeback games in baseball, it will also be remembered for the game in which slugger Mike Schmidt blasted four home runs.

What you’re saying about the Eagles’ draft choices

We asked: Which position should the Eagles target in the first round of the upcoming NFL draft?

The Eagles lost key starters at several positions: safety, CB, OL and DL. They have potential young replacements at safety and CB already on the roster. They should prioritize those slots if they don’t acquire replacements on the lines via trade. Lane Johnson says he will play for a couple more years, so the most time-urgent of them is the defensive line, to replace Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham. After all, the Eagles have built a perennial championship contender for many years by having the strongest lines in the NFL. With Jeff Stoutland as the OL coach, they could find a Johnson replacement after the first round, like they did with the drafting of Jordan Mailata. I might even take a flyer in the seventh round on another international rugby player. What’s there to lose? — John W.

Seems like Dallas [Goedert] is on the way out. True, he’s been hurt a number of times, but when healthy, he’s the best blocking tight end in the league. Plus, he has hands of glue. That triple stiff arm he made this past season showed me all I need to know. I’m guessing a tight end will be the Eagles’ [No. 1] pick. However, with Howie, he very well might pick the next Joe Montana. — Ronald R.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Matt Breen, Gabriela Carroll, Monica Herndon, Craig LaBan, Devin Jackson, Jackie Spiegel, Keith Pompey, Jeff Neiburg, Scott Lauber, Gina Mizell, Ariel Simpson, and Jonathan Tannenwald.

Thanks for reading today's newsletter.