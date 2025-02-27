End of the Tush Push? | Sports Daily Newsletter

OK, so perhaps I baited you a little bit with today’s subject line — and for that, I’m sorry. But you should know that yesterday in Indianapolis, the site of the annual NFL draft combine, members of the league’s competition committee had to listen to yet more coaches in protest of the Eagles Tush Push play and its validity in today’s game.

Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris suggests the Eagles' unbeatable quarterback sneak “should have been illegal three years ago.”

Former Eagles defensive coordinator and current Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott suggests the play puts players at a greater risk of injury.

Listening to the concerns was former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos great John Lynch, the newest member of the competition committee, who appears to be 50-50 on the validity of the play and other teams’ inability to stop it, and the case that it has the propensity to become a more significant cause of injury — in an already barbaric sport.

Even though the NFL has no empirical evidence to prove the latter.

From his post all week in Indianapolis, Inquirer writer Devin Jackson has more on what they’re saying and whether the play will get pushed out of competition.

Looks like it’ll be a wet one today with rain on the forecast. However, we should be all right as temperatures are expected in the mid-50s throughout the region.

— Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

Bryce Harper’s spring debut ended unceremoniously Wednesday after he was hit by a pitch from Blue Jays lefty Richard Lovelady in the sixth inning. Harper immediately left the game, ultimately a 9-6 win over Toronto, after being replaced by a pinch runner. He declined to speak with the media. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Harper had a “contusion of the tricep area,” and would not need X-rays.

J.T. Realmuto caught his first spring game with the automated balls and strikes system being piloted by MLB this spring. Here’s his verdict.

Next: Zack Wheeler will make his spring debut when the Phillies return to BayCare Ballpark at 1:05 p.m. today to take on the Yankees at 1:05 p.m. (Phillies webcast).

Whether the Sixers are packing it in for the season or not is debatable, but these scorelines would make it appear as if the team is genuinely throwing in the towel. Last night, a 110-105 loss to the Knicks marked the Sixers’ ninth loss in as many games.

But it isn’t all bad. And some Sixers are even locking in late in the season. One example? Paul George said he’s going to give up his podcast to work on his game.

RIP, Podcast P.

Scott Laughton has come to terms with it, even as he tries not to think about it. That “it” is the very real possibility that he’s no longer a Flyer in the weeks ahead. Laughton has been one of the names continuously swirling as bait ahead of next Friday’s NHL trade deadline.

It’s a bit of now or never on this season for the Orange and Black, who currently ride a three-game win streak that has the team just five points back of the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wild card. But they are vying with eight teams for one of the two wild-card spots.

Enter the idea of roster improvements. But to get, you have to give, and Laughton, statistically speaking, would be significant collateral.

“I understand it’s a business, and [general manager] Danny [Brière] and [president Keith Jones] got to do what’s best for the group in the future,” Laughton, 30, said Wednesday. “But trying to help this team win and make a little push here. There’s a week left and [we’ll] see what happens.”

Inquirer writer Jackie Spiegel has more insight on the situation in addition to who else might be up for trade consideration.

It’s possible no one is having a better February than Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Fresh off of a Super Bowl victory, a whirlwind press junket that featured late-night talk shows and riding roller coasters at Disneyland, Hurts was feted red-carpet style earlier this week at the Fitler Club, named Citizen of the Year at the annual awards dinner hosted by the Philadelphia Citizen.

He was presented with the honor by Gov. Josh Shapiro. The award wasn’t for Hurts' efforts on the football field, but instead “because he gives a damn about us and he recognizes his role as a citizen here in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

Inquirer writer Jeff Neiburg has more on Hurts' latest honor and his massive community impact.

On this date

Feb. 27, 1960: Led by Bob Cleary, the U.S. Olympic men’s ice hockey team beat the Soviet Union, 3-2, to move within one game of the gold medal. The U.S. would beat Czechoslovakia the following day to clinch gold. The Americans would defeat the Soviets again in the 1980 Winter Games, more famously known as the “Miracle on Ice.”

What you’re saying about the Phillies

We asked: What are your biggest concerns for this year’s Phillies?

My biggest concern for this season has been our manager. [He] refuses to engage in small ball when the situation calls for it. As a full-season ticket holder [who] attends as many games as work will allow, I can’t tell you how many times over the past 2 ½ years we just sit there and grit our teeth. I can’t begin to tell you how many runs we didn’t score and important games we didn’t win because of Rob. Example: 10th inning, runner on 2nd with no outs. The correct strategy is to move that runner onto third base with less than two outs. This way a sacrifice fly, error, wild pitch, or balk can win the game. Nope! Not our guys. Go for the fences. The entire team needs to learn the art of the bunt. Maybe this year will be different? — Ron R.

My biggest concerns are pitching, especially relief pitching, [Trea] Turner and [Alec] Bohm. Phillies were 11th in team ERA and 21st in saves. Turner and Bohm seemed to run out of gas late in the season. At one point, going into the [All-Star] Game, the Phils seemed unbeatable, but into the 2nd half, you could see signs of faltering. Maybe [Phillies manager] Rob [Thomson] needs to use Sosa and Clemens more this season to keep Turner and Bohm fresh. Relief pitching and the absence of a quality fifth starter really hurt in the playoffs so both should be a definite concern. Hopefully, Painter can come through as the fifth starter. World Champ Dodgers are stronger as are the Mets, and the Braves for sure will be back. Lots of challenges for the Phillies in 2025. — Everett S.

The biggest concern is always the postseason. Lot of hype every year about having a World Series caliber team that ends in disappointment. I know it’s hard to win the World Series, but every year, it gets built up and ends the same way. This team has a lot of talent on it, but I question whether they will deliver this year. Time will tell. — Kathy T.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Devin Jackson, Jonathan Tannenwald, Gabriela Carroll, Ariel Simpson, Scott Lauber, Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, Katie Lewis, Mia Messina, Johnny Zawislak, Lochlahn March, Jackie Spiegel, and Jeff Neiburg.

That’s it for me. Jim will get your Friday started and prepared for the weekend. Take care, Philly. — Kerith