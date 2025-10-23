🏈 Coaching for more | Sports Daily Newsletter

Today, we’re switching it up.

Instead of harping on one of the five major sports in town, we’re focusing on high school level for a story of how sports saved one man, not once — but twice.

Roman Catholic head football coach Rick Prete has found joy through football. It guided him after his return from Iraq in 2009, where he served as an Army infantryman. Now, it’s healing the wounds he suffered just last year after losing his daughter in an auto accident.

But this story isn’t about how football offers an escape; it’s about how the sport has shaped Prete into a rock for the rest of his family, both immediate and the boys who give their all for him on the gridiron.

Inquirer writer Alex Coffey delivers this fantastic story for your reading pleasure. We’ll caution that it’s a deep read, so get your coffee and get settled in.

That cup of Joe serves a dual purpose as it’ll hopefully warm you up, as temperatures are only supposed to creep into the high 50s across the region today.

The Sixers started their season off with a bang, beating the Celtics in Boston, 117-116, behind big games from Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.

The Sixers appear to have a dynamic duo in the backcourt as Maxey and Edgecombe combined to produce 74 points in the season-opening win, but Joel Embiid was limited to just four points on 1-of-9 shooting.

“I’m good,” Embiid said after the game. “You know, it’s going to take a while, obviously, being on a minute restriction, playing shorter stints, it’s harder to kind of get into a rhythm. But I got to figure it out. That’s the way they got it set up.”

Edgecombe’s debut was historic. His 14 points in the opening quarter set an NBA record for the most points in the first quarter of an NBA debut, surpassing LeBron James’ 12 points in 2003. It also set a Sixers franchise record for points scored in an NBA debut.

Up next: The Sixers will host the Charlotte Hornets for their home opener on Saturday (7:30 p.m., NBCSP).

As the Eagles kicked off preparations for the New York Giants at home this Sunday (1 p.m., Fox 29), they were noticeably down a few starters, most notably A.J. Brown.

Brown, who was left out of Wednesday’s practice, stood on the sideline in a sweatshirt alongside Dom DiSandro during the brief portion of practice open to the media on Wednesday. The reason why the Eagles target receiver is being sidelined was unknown until it was revealed he’s suffering from a hamstring injury.

He’s one of three starters listed as Cam Jurgens (knee) and Adoree’ Jackson (concussion) were also inactive participants. Olivia Reiner has more on Brown and what happens next.

Owen Tippett’s talent has never been up for debate. The 26-year-old winger combines breathtaking speed, a heavy shot, and tremendous power all into a 6-foot-1, 210-pound frame.

But while Tippett has established himself as a solid NHL player and has hinted at an even higher ceiling since being acquired for Claude Giroux in 2022, he has yet to take the step that many expected, frustrating at times with his inconsistency.

That might be changing, as the power forward is off to a scintillating start with five goals in six games under Rick Tocchet. Tippett has been a tempo setter on the ice for the Flyers this season, but as Jackie Spiegel writes, that’s not the only place where he’s taken on added responsibility this season.

While the Phillies are poised for some roster changes in 2026, at the moment, it doesn’t seem like those will occur in the infield.

The Phillies’ outfield has been a revolving door for the past few seasons, but the infield continues to run it back. And according to Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, that seems to be the plan again. At least, for now.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t questions for that group — and the prospects who could be part of the future — going into 2026.

Basketball is back. The Sixers are back. That means Gina Mizell and Keith Pompey breakdown what to expect this season — from roster shakeups to playoff hopes — on Gameday Central, your courtside seat to all things Sixers. Watch here.

On this date

Oct. 23, 1964: Philly boxing legend Joe Frazier won the Olympic heavyweight gold medal at the Summer Games in Tokyo following a defeat of German boxer Hans Huber.

“The Sixers have figured out the key to a stress-free life. You can’t let anybody down if they don’t have any expectations.” Read more from David Murphy right here.

What you’re saying about the Sixers

We asked: Can the Sixers be successful without Embiid and/or George playing every game?

It’s sad, but … given past performances, the poor souls will again probably spend more time playing in the sick bay over in [Camden, New] Jersey than any moments on the court at Wells Fargo. Best we focus on building a new team by 2030 when B-ball is expected to return in Philly. — John B.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Alex Coffey, Jeff Neiburg, David Murphy, Gina Mizell, Keith Pompey, Lochlahn March, Gabriela Carroll, Ariel Simpson, Jonathan Tannenwald, and Colin Schofield.

