🏀 A Hawk’s new heights | Sports Daily Newsletter

Jameer Nelson was the consensus national player of the year in 2004 when he led the St. Joseph’s Hawks to the Elite Eight.

Erik Reynolds II just outdid the legendary guard from Chester High. Reynolds passed Nelson as St. Joe’s all-time leading scorer Wednesday night when he sank a three-pointer a few feet away from Nelson’s seat in the front row at Hagan Arena.

Reynolds now has 2,114 points for the Hawks, a remarkable achievement in these days of name, image, and likeness deals when players can transfer to greener pastures on a whim. Just lasting four years with the same school is an accomplishment these days.

St. Joe’s coach Billy Lange appreciates the loyalty of Reynolds, who has built a special bond with the man who recruited him. “To have that kid stay here for four years, at the level of player he is, it just says everything about who he is as a person,” Lange says.

The Hawks have won 20 games for the second straight season as the Atlantic 10 tournament and a chance at an NCAA berth approach. Jeff Neiburg tells the story of Reynolds and how much he means to his coach.

The NHL trade deadline arrives today at 3 p.m., and Scott Laughton admits that he cannot ignore the rumors that have swirled around him. The forward has spent 12 years with the Flyers, but the chatter seems louder than ever this year.

" I’m pretty aware of it,” Laughton says. “I think it’s nice to be aware of it, and to know what’s out there, even if they are just rumors, just to know where you’re at. It’s your life at the end of the day.”

On the ice, the Flyers looked disjointed in their 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Rookie Matvei Michkov was the lone bright spot for the Orange and Black, scoring his 20th goal of the season.

The Sixers entered the offseason with a plan to place veterans on short-term contracts around their Big Three of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey. After injuries and inconsistencies plagued those stars and their supporting role players, the team has reversed course.

At the NBA trade deadline, that about-face materialized in trades to acquire Quentin Grimes and Jared Butler. The Sixers subsequently signed Lonnie Walker IV. Early indications point to the acquisition of Grimes as a success. Time will tell about Walker, but Butler has not appeared to work out as the team had hoped. The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey looks at all three players and what their additions could mean for the Sixers’ future.

As the injuries continue to pile up for the Sixers, so do the losses. This time, the Boston Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum’s 35 points, handed the Sixers their 14th loss in the last 16 games.

Leaving the only organization he has ever known since he was 17 wasn’t easy for Max Kepler, but he was excited — albeit a little nervous — to arrive in Clearwater, Fla., and join the Phillies. Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber, and Nick Castellanos have made that transition easier for the 32-year-old outfielder. Hitting coach Kevin Long has made the transition easier, too, by trying to simplify Kepler’s swing and regain the power he displayed during his best season.

Aaron Nola worked on his most important pitch — his curveball — and dominated the Rays.

Next: The Phillies hit the road to take on the Pirates at 1:05 p.m. today (MLB Network, Phillies audio feed). Cristopher Sánchez is scheduled to start against Pittsburgh’s Jared Jones.

In the Season 5 debut of unCovering the Birds, Jeff McLane takes you inside the scouting combine in Indianapolis. Listen here.

The Eagles are keeping Zack Baun in the nest, but free agents Milton Williams and Josh Sweat are likely to sign elsewhere and the team has released Darius Slay. The Birds are likely to need their young defensive players to be ready to make the next jump in their careers in 2025. Jeff McLane discusses the prospects for Cooper DeJean, Moro Ojomo, Jalyx Hunt, and Sydney Brown, among others.

Fifty years ago, the Philadelphia Wings patterned themselves after the Broad Street Bullies as a tough-and-tumble entry in the National Lacrosse League. They even had a former Flyer, Doug Favell, on their roster. Matt Breen tells the story of a popular team that did not last long.

That’s all for another week of Sports Daily. Have a great weekend. — Jim