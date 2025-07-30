Padded up 🏈 | Sports Daily Newsletter

The heat affects everybody differently.

At Eagles training camp, Tuesday’s high of 97 degrees — with a “feels like” temperature of 101 — didn’t seem to bother Vic Fangio, who proclaimed, “it’s not hot today,” while wearing sweatpants, a sweatshirt, and a bucket hat.

Power to him. The defensive coordinator is feeling good so far in the camp, and his group looks good too. During the first day of full-padded practice, which was moved up earlier in the day due to the excessive heat, the Eagles offense had a pretty sloppy showing.

Maybe the weather contributed it, but it’s also clear that first-year coordinator Kevin Patullo is putting his own spin on things and it may take time for the players to pick everything up.

But let’s give some credit to the defense, which forced some penalties and turnovers, and now that the pads are on, there are some position battles picking up. Jeff McLane breaks down what he saw from Day 5 of training camp.

Speaking of competing for spots, Fangio also spoke on the Eagles’ cornerback race and depth at edge rusher.

Let’s get through this hot summer day, Philly.

This is how Fangio feels about it: “That’s a mindset. We’re going to play some hot games in September, and if you cave to a hot day in training camp, we’re in trouble.”

— Isabella DiAmore, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

More than ever, the postseason is about bullpens. So, as much as the Phillies’ stable of starters gives them an edge in getting into October, Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sánchez, Ranger Suárez, Jesús Luzardo, and eventually, Aaron Nola, will carry them only so far once the tournament begins.

No wonder, then, with less than 48 hours to go until Thursday’s 6 p.m. deadline, two rival team officials said they believed the Phillies were aiming high in their pursuit of bullpen help. But at what cost?

Nola, who has not pitched since May 14, will make his first rehab start on Thursday.

Jesús Luzardo pitched seven scoreless innings and got early run support from Kyle Schwarber and Brandon Marsh in the Phillies’ 6-3 win over the White Sox. Marsh and Schwarber each hit two-run homers in the third inning.

The Eagles have wrapped up a full week of practice. It’s time to evaluate which players have helped — or hurt — their stock through a week of training camp. EJ Smith tell us his five players who have made impressions, positive or not.

Fangio received a Dick Allen jersey Tuesday. Fangio grew up a diehard Phillies fan in Dunmore, Lackawanna County, and watched Allen play. Now, decades later, he got to see his childhood hero finally get his place in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Forget for a second about the Quentin Grimes situation. As a restricted free agent with a limited market, he’s set to return to the 76ers at some point. The real question should be centered on how competitive this team will be this season, especially after NBA.com ranked the Sixers as the seventh-best team in the Eastern Conference.

It’s realistic view of a team weighted down by the contracts of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, who are all on max deals. The Sixers have a few young players in Jared McCain and VJ Edgecombe, but will they move the needle enough for their franchise to compete with the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons or Atlanta Hawks? Probably not, so this season will go as Embiid, George, and Maxey go, just like last year.

Ty Murchison grew up in California where ice was at a premium, but that didn’t stop the youngster from pursuing his NHL dreams.

The 22-year-old defenseman initially took to roller hockey before shifting his focus to ice hockey at 14. That decision has paid off, as after four years at Arizona State, Murchison is set for his first full pro season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Can he make it one more rung up the ladder and suit up for the Flyers? He has defied the odds thus far in what has been a unique path to pro hockey.

Worth a look

Brotherly love: Coatesville Area’s Maxwell and Colton Hiller are rising stars in football and basketball. Déjà vu: The U.S. women’s soccer team can offer some perspective to the WNBA when collective bargaining talks go wrong.

🧠 Trivia time answer

Who hit the longest home run ever at Veterans Stadium, a ball that landed in the 600 Level?

C) Willie Stargell — Mike S. was first with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about the next Hall of Famer

We asked: Who’ll be the next Phillie to go into the Hall of Fame? Among your responses:

It has to be Jimmy Rollins. He was such a great competitor. His career fielding percentage is better than Derek Jeter (.983 versus .976). He had 2,455 hits, 231 HRs, 936 RBIs and a .264 batting average. But I think the biggest reason for his candidacy is just how he played the game and drove his team to succeed. — Bill H.

Jimmy Rollins should be the next Phillie. — James H.

I’m not sure who will be the next Phillie into the Hall but fans should take note that they could be currently watching a batting order that includes three future Hall of Famers in a row with Turner, Schwarber and Harper. Certainly not something that happens all the time and definitely something we can all look back and tell our grandchildren about in the years ahead. — Bob A.

Without checking stats I would think Rollins, Utley, and Hamels would have a shot when eligible. Especially Rollins who was the heart and soul of that WS winning team. Early in his career Ryan Howard looked like a shoo in, but then pitchers found his weakness and it was not to be. Of course of our current players Bryce for sure. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jonathan Tannenwald, Jeff McLane, Keith Pompey, Jackie Spiegel, Scott Lauber, Lochlahn March, Jeff Neiburg, EJ Smith, Gabriela Carroll, and Isabella DiAmore.

Thanks for reading. Have a wonderful Wednesday, Philly. Kerith will be in your inbox tomorrow. — Bella