Turnaround time? | Sports Daily Newsletter

The boos rained down on Trea Turner, but the $300 million man silenced them Wednesday with his game-tying homer — which preceded Alec Bohm’s walk-off single in a 6-5 comeback win over the Diamondbacks.

The Phillies rallied from a 5-0 deficit and pulled themselves to three games under .500 in a season that hasn’t quite lived up to expectations. And though Turner’s homer was his only hit of the game, he scorched the ball in his first three at-bats.

“Yeah, that was big,” manager Rob Thomson said. “Maybe that’s his signature moment that gets him going.”

Maybe it’s what gets the entire team going, Scott Lauber writes.

This was much more than a moment for Trea Turner alone. For a team that has had poor starting pitching, epic slumps from its stars, defensive misadventures, and comical baserunning blunders, this win saved the season. “I think it was a huge win. I really do. One of the biggest wins we’ve had here in the last couple of years here, really,” said Rob Thomson, who’s been a coach or the manager since 2017. “Get down five early. It was like we were kind of dead in the water. We kept grinding. Fighting.” It was good to get momentum going into the longest road trip of the season. Not just good. Absolutely crucial, writes Marcus Hayes.

In a quirk of the new balanced schedule, the Phillies played only three of the first 49 games within the NL East. That’s about to change, starting Thursday.

Next: The Phillies open a four-game series Thursday in Atlanta (7:20 p.m., NBCSP). Aaron Nola (4-3, 4.31 ERA) will start against Braves left-hander Dylan Dodd (2-1, 6.46).

Let the musical chairs begin!

The coaching carousel is churning, and the market is full of familiar names who appear poised to land in new spots. Count Doc Rivers among them, as the former 76ers coach will interview for the Phoenix Suns’ vacant position. Rivers, who was fired on May 16, is one of several available veteran coaches, including Nick Nurse, Monty Williams, and Mike Budenholzer.

With just about a month to go until the NHL draft, and less than two weeks until the scouting combine, the Flyers continue to put together as much information as they can on prospects who could be in play at No. 7.

To get a better sense of how the Flyers are preparing for the draft and what type of evaluations and tough decisions they must make, we caught up with assistant general manager Brent Flahr.

After a couple of franchise record-setting seasons with the Eagles, DeVonta Smith is carrying the confidence of being one of the best receivers in the league.

While he doesn’t see himself currently in the top five, he knows he’s in the top 10. And Smith is still working to improve.

Apple has gone all-in with its subscription-based coverage of MLS this season. Need proof? Our Jonathan Tannenwald recently got an all-access, behind-the-scenes look at a typical MLS Saturday at the Apple and MLS studios in New York.

Spoiler alert: It takes a village and involves some pretty cool new technology.

Next: The Union are back in action Saturday against New York City FC at Citi Field (7:30 p.m., Apple TV+).

What you’re saying about the Phillies

We asked: Do the up-and-down Phillies have you concerned about their chances? Among your responses:

Their play is extremely concerning. Although some are playing consistently,

the team as a whole is struggling as evidenced by their record. Turner is really struggling, as he admitted, which is also concerning.

The bullpen is and has always been lackluster at best with a few exceptions. With the lineup they have, I really thought we would be at the top of the division. I don’t see that happening anytime soon unless their play improves on every level. — Kathy T.

Of course I’m concerned. Many are saying it’s still early to be worried but I’m not buying that . They remain very inconsistent and I see nothing coming down the road that’s going to change that. Something big has to happen to shake this team into playing up to its potential. — Joseph R.

It is still early, but I am very concerned with our Phillies. At 22-26 they are really struggling to win games and both hitting and pitching have to be a concern. Right now they appear to be pretty much where they were when Joe Girardi was fired. Pitching wise they have given up the 8th most runs in MLB and the 7th most hits while having only the 23rd best era at 4.54 and are 18th in saves with just 12. Hitting wise they have the 10th best batting average and 12th best OPS, but are 22nd in runs scored and 21st in home runs. Trea Turner is struggling with his new team as Nick did last year. Bryce is nowhere near the batter he was last year, and both Nola and Wheeler are struggling instead of being the leaders they should be. Our guys need to really turn it around before the Braves and Mets are too far ahead to catch. — Everett S.

