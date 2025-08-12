🦅 A doctor on the D-line? | Sports Daily Newsletter

Ty Robinson grew up watching his mother, Tresha, treat horses in Arizona as an equine veterinarian. He lost his father, Jason, to lymphoma when he was 12 years old. That backstory led Robinson to pursue a pre-med track at Nebraska and one day he’d like to specialize in pediatric oncology.

Just 24, Robinson has a promising future ahead of him. First, of course, there is the matter of playing in the NFL, and the Eagles rookie is sizing up to be a contributor already at defensive tackle. Defensive line coach Clint Hurtt calls Robinson “an eager learner.”

“He reminds me a lot of [Moro] Ojomo in that aspect,” Hurtt says. “They’re hungry for knowledge and to know the why to everything, and I enjoy teaching that because I think that accelerates their development.”

Robinson is not going to be Jalen Carter anytime soon, but he could find himself in the defensive line rotation before long. Later, that other calling awaits him. “I want to give football everything I got, my full focus,” Robinson says. “It will always be there after football.” Jeff Neiburg tells Robinson’s interesting story.

Also on the medical front, Neiburg tells another story and it will be a relief for Eagles fans. Guard Landon Dickerson was carted off at the Eagles’ open practice Sunday night, and league sources confirmed to The Inquirer that he suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee that will require surgery. The good news: He is considered week to week and could be available for the Sept. 4 season opener.

Given Dickerson’s injury history, that is positive news indeed.

Penn State came in with the No. 2 ranking Monday as the Associated Press revealed its preseason college football poll. Texas stands atop the top 25, but the Nittany Lions have their highest preseason ranking since they were No. 1 to open the 1997 season.

James Franklin begins his 12th season as Penn State’s coach and expectations have never been higher under him. One key to the recent surge was the Lions’ powerhouse recruiting class in 2022, one that brought them Drew Allar, Nicholas Singleton and Dani Dennis-Sutton, among many others. Since then, Penn State has ridden that wave. Now, the additions of three transfer wide receivers could hold the key to glory.

The spotlight is especially on Allar after he decided to forgo the NFL draft and return for his senior season. The knock on him is that he cannot beat top competition, and he has one more chance to prove the naysayers wrong.

The “July-ish” timeline that Dave Dombrowski had repeatedly outlined for Andrew Painter’s major league debut has now come and gone, and as August marches on his arrival does not seem imminent.

Painter started Sunday for triple-A Lehigh Valley, and he was charged with seven earned runs on nine hits over 4⅓ innings. Painter walked two batters and gave up two home runs, including a 436-foot shot from Yankees prospect Spencer Jones. It was the second tough outing in a row for the 22-year-old Phillies prospect, who issued four walks on Aug. 5. His ERA in triple A has risen to 5.42 in 16 starts with the IronPigs.

But manager Rob Thomson says he’s not concerned about the top pitching prospect.

Weston Wilson’s RBI double in the eighth inning woke up the Phillies’ offense in a 4-1 win over the Reds. Kyle Schwarber hit his 42nd homer of the season to cap off the four-run eighth inning.

Next: The Phillies continue their series in Cincinnati at 6:40 tonight (NBCSP). Ranger Suárez (8-5, 2.94 ERA) will start against Reds right-hander Brady Singer (9-9, 4.53).

Germantown’s Jaron Ennis has moved up to the junior middleweight division after winning a world title at welterweight. The unbeaten Ennis will debut at 154 pounds in a fight against Angola native Uisma Lima on Oct. 11 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Former Villanova teammates Lucy Olsen and Maddy Siegrist faced off for the first time as WNBA players Sunday in Arlington, Texas. Olsen’s Washington Mystics came away with a 91-78 victory against Siegrist’s Dallas Wings, but both players were happy with the reunion. Siegrist is establishing herself in the pros and the rookie Olsen is on the way.

Worth a look

Want to help out? FIFA announced an open call for volunteers ahead of next summer’s World Cup, and Philadelphia will need nearly 3,000 people to help out. Quakers regrouping: Penn finished 4-6 in football last season, but coach Ray Priore sees better days ahead in 2025.

What you're saying about the Phillies

We asked you: Are you more confident in the Phillies now that Jhoan Duran is in the bullpen? Among your most interesting responses:

Duran is a gift from heaven! He has bolstered the bullpen immensely. Of course, he can’t control what the other relievers do ahead of him but when he comes into the game, he is mesmerizing to watch. I’m excited to watch the Phils down the stretch. — Kathy T.

Duran. Elegant addition. With the pitchers it’s more obvious, even intuitive, but the offense would also do well to soak in the aura of confidence in the full length of the game. — D.W.S.

Yes I’m more confident with Duran closing out games. Although a little better lately, my main concern is hitting consistency. — Tom G.

Confident isn’t the word. Just thinking about all those blown saves this season, we are looking forward for another 9th inning save opportunity by Spider-Man. — Ronald R.

For sure I am more confident of the Phillies’ chances now with the addition of 6-5 230-pound fireball throwing Dominican Dominator Johan and his 1.86 ERA. Dombrowski needed a couple winners after his recent mistakes, and I think he has done it with Bader and Duran. I will probably never forget those Dominican Astro pitchers who shut us down in that 2022 World Series. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff Neiburg, Devin Jackson, Lochlahn March, Matt Breen, Maria McIlwain, and Kerith Gabriel.

— Jim