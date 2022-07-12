Two elementary school friends on the same soccer team go on to the pinnacle of their sport - no, we’re not talking about Clayton Kershaw and Matthew Stafford. This duo is Northeast Philly-raised, with family roots and heritage deep into soccer. Instead of it becoming a youthful pastime later abandoned for other athletic pursuits, both Quinn Sullivan and Brandan Craig stuck with soccer.

It’s led them not only to the professional level with Major League Soccer and the Philadelphia Union, but also to youth national team success, as the pair were key to the U.S. securing a spot in the next Olympics. It’s the first time the Americans have qualified since 2008.

But also, neither Craig nor Sullivan is satisfied yet. The ultimate dream is to be a part of the United States roster when the USA, including Philadelphia, hosts the World Cup in 2026.

South Jersey’s Johnny Gaudreau is the biggest fish in the NHL free agency pond but do the Flyers have the bait to reel him in? One day before free agency opens, here’s a look at what it would take to get Gaudreau in orange and black.

It was a busy Monday at Flyers headquarters, as the youngsters led by No. 5 overall pick Cutter Gauthier hit the ice for the first day of development camp, while the team extended contract offers to nine of their 12 remaining restricted free agents. Find out who was and wasn’t offered here.

Malik Ellison is just happy to be here. Ellison, who is the son of former No. 1 pick Pervis Ellison, is playing for his hometown team at NBA2K Summer League in Las Vegas. He’s from South Jersey and grew up watching the Sixers. Now he’s bringing his brand of basketball, which is rooted in hard work and exuberance, to the court for them.

He told The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell that he plans to smile as much as he can throughout the process, and journal every day to remember the moments he’s creating.

With training camp approaching, Jalen Hurts has already seen teammates A.J. Brown and Lane Johnson leap to his defense after a report of a poor stretch of performance at an OTA session. Did Hurts really look that bad? That’s hard to confirm as most sessions are closed to the media. But Hurts’ teammates are making it known that while opinions can differ, they will back their quarterback.

Well, well, well, for all those who thought that Covid-19 was over and done with, think again. The pandemic is still messing with fans, because even with a playoff spot barely secured at present, there are a number of Phillies players who have refused vaccination and are thus unable to travel to Canada.

Marcus Hayes has little patience for the holdouts.

In advance of the Canada trip, the Phillies failed to pull away from the Cardinals at all.

Farewell, Findlay! Defender Stuart Findlay had the unfortunate luck to be just a smidge behind a top-quality centerback duo at the Union and just ahead of a young and quickly improving prospect, Brandan Craig, in the roster pecking order. Not an ideal spot for a consummate professional who wanted more playing time.

It looks like that is finally going to happen, just not with the Union.

