He’s got IT | Sports Daily Newsletter

It was one game, but Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe showed in his summer league debut that he’s a top-tier talent.

During Saturday night’s glimpse, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound combo guard finished with game highs of 28 points and 10 rebounds in a loss against the Utah Jazz.

Advertisement

With Edgecombe’s speed and quickness, some scouts have compared the 19-year-old to a few NBA All-Stars.

However, the Sixers are being cautious. Edgecombe sat out their other two games in Salt Lake City with a thumb contusion. The bruise is not considered serious, and he was listed day to day. We’ll know soon if he’s available to play in Las Vegas against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.

Edgecombe would fit nicely in a backcourt with Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain, but how will playing up-tempo with smaller guards mesh with Joel Embiid?

In other Sixers news, Gina Mizell writes about how Jabari Walker is feeling motivated after signing a two-way contract, although he expected to receive a full contract offer this summer. McCain also shared a recovery update in his latest vlog. Biggest takeaway: The 2024 first-round pick says “we’re on a great path.”

— Isabella DiAmore, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓ Do you think VJ Edgecombe will be able to make an early impact? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

When Rob Thomson gathered the team in the clubhouse on Sunday to read off the names of the Phillies’ All-Stars, Trea Turner wasn’t on it. It was a much shorter list than the franchise-record eight Phillies who made it last season: Only Zack Wheeler and Kyle Schwarber will be headed to Atlanta, at least for now. Turner, who leads the National League in hits with 110, did not make the cut. The shortstop said he wasn’t that surprised when his name wasn’t called.

Patrick Bailey’s walk-off three-run inside the park homer handed the Phillies a 4-3 loss to the Giants. Phillies reliever Jordan Romano picked up this third blown save.

Next: The Phillies wrap up their series in San Francisco at 3:45 p.m. today (NBCSP). Jesús Luzardo (7-5, 4.44 ERA) will start against Giants right-hander Justin Verlander (0-6, 4.84).

Since joining the league, Natasha Cloud has advocated for the growth of the WNBA, and after hearing that her hometown will field a team, the former Cardinal O’Hara point guard celebrated the news and said it’s “a very pivotal moment.” Next season, Cloud, 33, will be a free agent, but she hopes to finish her playing career with the New York Liberty, a place where she has felt empowered as an athlete.

And if you’re curious as to which WNBA players have area ties, we’ve got you covered.

At points this summer it seemed as if Cam York’s future might lie elsewhere, as his name was tossed around in trade rumors and things remained eerily quiet regarding the restricted free agent’s contract negotiations.

That was until Monday, when the Flyers announced that York had signed a five-year, $25.75 million contract extension, carrying a $5.15 million average annual value.

It turns out there was nothing to worry about, as York said that he always wanted to be in Philadelphia and that he is excited for a fresh start under a new coaching staff led by Rick Tocchet.

“I think, offensively, I have so much more to give,“ said York on Tuesday on a Zoom call. ”I feel like I have a lot of skill that other defensemen don’t have. When I’m on my game, I’m a really versatile guy, and not many other guys in the league have that ability that I do.”

We’ll see if the 24-year-old can parlay the good vibes from his new deal into a much-needed bounce-back season in 2025-26.

Quinn Sullivan and Nathan Harriel spent June and the first week of July with the U.S. men’s national team at the Concacaf Gold Cup, where they made a run to the final. Now, the two are back with the Union, and they reflected about their experience with the USMNT. Both were playing their first tournament on the senior national team, and Sullivan and Harriel are “grateful for the opportunity.”

Worth a look

The NFL’s best: An ESPN poll of NFL executives named Saquon Barkley the No. 1 running back heading into the season. Bad calls: Phillies fans were not happy with umpire Phil Cuzzi and how Monday’s loss to the Giants played out.

🧠 Trivia time answer

Which pitcher started the most All-Star Games for the Phillies with five?

C) Robin Roberts — Stephen L. was first with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about mascots

We asked: Which mascot do our love (or hate) the most? Among the most interesting responses:

I think the only mascot that I ever really cared about is our now world famous Philly Phanatic who was originally performed by David Raymond son of then Delaware football coach Tubby Raymond. All of those who have performed the role have successfully done as well as David did. Some of my most favorite Phanatic memories include harassing guys like Tommy Lasorda etc. — Everett S.

As a “lovable character” the Phillie Phanatic is on the top rung of the mascot ladder. However, for “awesomeness,” I would nominate the Saint Joseph’s University Hawk. He flaps his wings unceasingly throughout each entire basketball game. That’s stamina. That’s endurance. — Linda B.

Most loved: who can it be besides the Phanatic? As great as the San Diego Chicken was way back when, the Phanatic is the standard by which all mascots are (or should) be measured. Most hated: The Houston Astros’ “Orbit.” Stupid and dull. One of my favorite ballpark memories was an early ’90s game in Houston, where I lived and worked after leaving PA. Whenever the Phils would come to town, I’d hit up one of my vendors for good seats. This game, I’d scored a pair 5 rows behind the Phillies dugout. Orbit had a shtick where he’d get a batting helmet of the opponent (probably a cheap replica) and then taunt the dugout before smashing it to pieces with one of the grounds crews tools. But this was the era of the Phils where they had a number of large, crazy players (Kruk, Daulton, Dykstra, Hollins, Pratt). Well, Orbit does his thing and immediately 4-5 of the Phils leap out of the dugout and subdue him, wrapping this arms and legs with athletic tape...then unceremoniously dumping him in the on-deck circle. Me and the other Phillies fans are going crazy as Orbit struggles to get loose. Just then the national anthem starts and Orbit just lies there motionless. After the anthem, the Astros training staff cuts him loose, but he stayed well away from the Phils dugout the rest of the night! What a memorable night at the park. — Alan H.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, Ariel Simpson, Jonathan Tannenwald, Owen Hewitt, Gabriela Carroll, Sidney Snider, Lochlahn March, Jackie Spiegel, and Maria McIlwain.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thanks for reading! Have a nice Wednesday, Philly. Kerith will be in your inbox with Thursday’s newsletter. — Bella