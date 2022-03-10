They both wanted out of Philly. And now both will return — with their new teams. Welcome back, Ben Simmons. And Carson Wentz, we’ll see you sometime in 2022.

A day before Ben Simmons returns with the Nets, Wentz got traded from Indianapolis to Washington. That means he’s back in the NFC East playing against the Eagles twice a season (assuming he’s good enough to win and keep the starting job).

Wentz quit on the Eagles when they were in a playoff race. Simmons basically bailed on the Sixers because his ability was questioned by his coach. They wanted out, and they found new homes. And luckily for Philly fans, those homes turned out to be uncomfortably close to the sites of their betrayals.

Early Birds

Jalen Hurts vs. Carson Wentz ... twice a season? The Eagles’ Present Great QB Hope vs. the Eagles’ Past Great QB Hope just made the NFC East more interesting in 2022 after the Colts traded Wentz to the Washington Commanders on Wednesday. The NFL schedule won’t be released until April, so it’s unclear when Wentz will return to the Linc. But 2022 is shaping up to be a season of long-anticipated returns for members of the Eagles’ 2018 Super Bowl-winning team. Doug Pederson’s Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to the Eagles at some point, and Wentz’s Commanders will play them twice.

As fans wait to hear if Jason Kelce will return for a 12th season, the Eagles center had a lot to say during a guest hosting gig on 94.1 WIP.

Extra Innings

Major League Baseball and its locked-out players got close — really close, it seemed, and then ... no deal. Collective bargaining talks stalled Wednesday over the reintroduction of an international amateur draft. That led to commissioner Rob Manfred announcing the removal of two more regular-season series per team, including the Phillies’ first homestand against the Athletics and a four-game series against the archrival Mets. That means we won’t have opening day until at least April 14 and it will be just about impossible to play a full 162-game season.

Off the Dribble

Allen Iverson’s crossover defined his career. He rode that move to the Hall of Fame and created a career-defining moment when he embarrassed Michael Jordan as a 76ers rookie. But Iverson, an all-world talent since he picked up a ball, actually might not have found the success he had without Dean Berry.

Who is Dean Berry? I’m sure you just asked that. He’s the Georgetown walk-on and NYC native who created — and taught Iverson — a killer crossover that has been woven into basketball history. Berry shared his story and explained why Iverson appreciated him so much that he thanked him during his HOF speech.

Next: The Sixers have a marquee matchup against Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets tonight at 7:30 at the Wells Fargo Center (TNT).

On the Fly

Guess who’s back?

On Wednesday, surely to the delight of most Flyers fans, the team announced that Cam York was recalled from the Phantoms. The 21-year-old defenseman, whom most consider the organization’s top prospect, had been in the AHL since Feb. 2.

York, who has played 13 games at the NHL level this season, will slot into the lineup tonight against the Florida Panthers. At this point in the season, what do the Flyers have to lose?

Next: After an eight-game homestand, the Flyers hit the road to face the Panthers tonight at 7 (NBCSP).

Fleet Street

Gather around, girls and boys, soccer fans from across the land, as we tell the story of the Ilsinho Game.

Well, OK, perhaps the Brazilian midfielder isn’t quite that legendary, but his creative game and the flashes of skill he was still able to show with the Union were still enough to make fans nostalgic about those moments now that he has announced his retirement.

Worth a Look

From favorite to winner: Villanova will open the Big East Tournament tonight with the conference’s player of the year in Collin Gillespie, who is the sixth multiyear winner of the award.

‘We underachieved’: Mia Davis averaged 18.8 points per game and broke Temple’s all-time scoring record this season, but the Owls let too many games slip away, says coach Tonya Cardoza.

PLL is back: The Premier Lacrosse League will be back in Philadelphia for its championship game on Sept. 18 at Subaru Park, which is no stranger to the league and its playoffs.

What You’re Saying

We asked you:

Should the Eagles stand pat with Jalen Hurts or should they move for someone like Deshaun Watson or Jimmy Garoppolo?

You answered:

Eagles should rid themselves of Jalen. His accuracy is average at best. We do not need a constant running QB, put your faith in the backs. I think both coach & Howie should be considered as leaving as well WE NEED a Super Bowl QB. We are getting used to playing average football. — Edmund T.

Keep Hurts, sign Amari Cooper, and use the draft for defensive players. — Bill M.

[Hurts] is not the weakest link on the Eagles’ chain. Trading picks for a shiny new quarterback won’t change the team enough. They will get more improvements by using the picks they have on upgrading other positions on the team. — Russell J.

Absolutely not! We’ve got a diamond in the rough — he needs to be cultivated and polished! — Jill L.

Gameday Central from Sixers-Nets

Join The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell and David Murphy LIVE from the Wells Fargo Center today for a conversation about James Harden, Ben Simmons, and the blockbuster trade that altered the season of each player and the teams they joined.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Marcus Hayes, EJ Smith, Scott Lauber, Matt Breen, Jonathan Tannenwald, Mike Jensen, Giana Han, Isabella DiAmore, Olivia Reiner, and Gina Mizell.