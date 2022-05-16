Elaine Brumberg, 81, of Mount Laurel, a model, beauty consultant, author, and altruistic owner of the Thunderbird Bowling Center in Warminster, died Sunday, April 17, of coronary artery disease at her daughter’s home in New York.

Known as “the fairy godmother of bowling,” the glamorous and flamboyant Mrs. Brumberg dressed for years in a flowing pink and white gown, wore a silver tiara or crown, and carried a golden scepter as she visited children and others in hospitals and nursing homes or hosted special bowling events at Thunderbird Warminster.

She also appeared as Mrs. Claus during the winter holidays and took portable plastic bowling pins to those who were unable to visit the lanes due to illness or other circumstances. “She liked to give back,” said Bruce Brumberg, Mrs. Brumberg’s stepson. “She had energy and style. She had a personal touch.”

In 2020, Mrs. Brumberg told The Inquirer: “It brings me such joy. … If you see the children and parents, you feel like, ‘I’m doing something so special for other people.’ ”

Mrs. Brumberg gained sole ownership of Thunderbird Warminster a few years ago and, in addition to the usual league members and date-night rollers, welcomed children and special-needs bowlers to the lanes for free or discounted events. She hosted fund-raisers for charitable organizations and families in need, and one event coordinator called her an “energetic, giving and special person.”

She was on the cover of the July 2020 edition of International Bowling Industry magazine in her fairy godmother costume, profiled on local TV by 6ABC, CBS3, and NBC10, and featured in online stories by the Jewish Exponent, Lower Bucks Times, Metro, Philly Pops subscriber spotlight, and other outlets.

A model, salesperson, and beauty consultant as a young woman, Mrs. Brumberg published three books of beauty tips: Save Your Money, Save Your Face in 1986, Take Care of Your Skin in 1989, and Ageless: What Every Woman Needs to Know to Look Good and Feel Great in 1997.

She lectured and wrote articles for Redbook magazine and other publications about the chemical dangers of some beauty products, how to counter the hard-sell in department stores, why menopause affects appearance, and other consumer cosmetics issues.

She was interviewed by newspapers across North America and chatted for an hour about skincare products on the Phil Donahue Show. “People gravitated to her,” her stepson said. “She was special in that she had a natural charisma.”

Born May 7, 1940, in Pittsburgh, Elaine Gorman grew up in northwestern Pennsylvania, faced anti-Semitism and was the only Jewish person in her high school class of 350. She married Paul Dimetrosky in the 1960s and raised daughter Amy and son Scott.

After a divorce, she met Norman Brumberg in Florida, and they married in 1974. She welcomed his son, Bruce, and daughter, Harriett, into her family, and they lived in Huntingdon Valley.

In addition to her writing and beauty consultation, Mrs. Brumberg helped her husband manage the five bowling centers he owned. She became sole owner of Thunderbird Warminster a few years after he died in 2011 and dedicated herself even more to helping children after a friend’s son fell ill with cancer.

She met David Singer, and they lived together in Mount Laurel and endured bouts of COVID-19 in 2020.

Mrs. Brumberg liked to shop and traveled to Iceland, China, Russia, Peru, and elsewhere. She was a member of Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel in Elkins Park and Congregation M’kor Shalom in Cherry Hill.

She skydived with Singer on her birthday one year and doted on her puppy, Cooper. She was like a race car driver, navigating every turn at 100 mph, said her daughter, Amy Seiden , in a tribute. “She was always full-speed-ahead and put her passion, energy and soul into everything she did,” her family said.

Her stepson said: “She was a second mother to me. She brought light, joy, energy and a special love to us all.”

In addition to her children, stepchildren, and partner, Mrs. Brumberg is survived by nine grandchildren, one great grandchild, a brother, and other relatives. Her first husband died earlier.

Services were April 20.

Donations in her name may be made to Bowlers to Veterans Link, 11350 Random Hills Rd., Suite 800, Fairfax, Va., 22030, and the Chabad at the Shore, 21 S. Troy Ave. Ventnor, N.J. 08406.