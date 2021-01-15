“I was feeling my way around everything,” he said. “I just knew that we could cook this great food. We opened up, and it just took right off. I was in awe.” In 2005, his neighbor, the jeweler Henri David, told Mr. Parker that he was selling his building. David asked him if he was interested in expanding, but Mr. Parker was doubtful that he could get a mortgage. David countered with an offer that Mr. Parker could not refuse: He would hold the mortgage, and Mr. Parker would pay it down each month.