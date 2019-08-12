On their first date, over drinks, Mr. Wunder recounted a story about fly-fishing with renowned rod maker Tom Maxwell before he died. “I didn’t know much about fishing, but just listening to this beautiful story and the care he took to tell it, I knew that Kurt was the one.” When Margo had him over for dinner for the first time, “I baked a cheesecake for dessert because he had said previously that he hated cheesecake.” He ended up liking cheesecake, she said.