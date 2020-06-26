View this post on Instagram

While this win was me on “paper/ballot”, this was really OUR win - the people of the 190th district! With the support of the people, I wouldn’t have been able to do any of this. The excitement that I feel right now cannot be summed up in this post or pic alone. I look forward to this journey, with the community right beside me.... super excited to restore and rebuild our community as a collective. I appreciate all of you! And, a special thanks to my team - made of and lead by amazing humble, black women. Onward to November! 🙌🙏🏽✊🏾