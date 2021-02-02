While recuperating from his poisoning in Berlin, Navalny tricked one of his intelligence agent-poisoners by phone into revealing how the Novichok nerve agent was smeared on his underwear, and the audio went viral. And, after his return to Moscow, Navalny’s team released a 2 hour video (with English subtitles) on a sinfully luxurious palace built for Putin on Russia’s Black Sea coast. The video racked up over one million views (which forced Putin to deny he “owned” the palace), and I highly recommend that you watch it.