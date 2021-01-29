The ineptitude of this city’s leadership astounds me.
At a time when residents need them more than ever, local officials have proven once again that they just aren’t up to the challenge.
It’s already hard enough to convince residents to put their skepticism aside and get themselves inoculated against COVID-19. But after witnessing the debacle that local government officials have made of the city’s vaccine rollout, it may be even more difficult to get folks to roll up their sleeves.
Public trust has been eroded. I wouldn’t be surprised if elderly residents and health care workers take a look at what’s going on and wait awhile longer before getting vaccinated. I really hope they won’t do that but it could happen.
The decision to allow Philly Fighting COVID to oversee the city’s largest coronavirus vaccination site lies with city officials who green-lighted the arrangement in the first place. Experienced people with medical backgrounds should have been placed in charge — not a Drexel University graduate student, even if he is incredibly smart and a good strategist.
Officials have since realized their error and terminated the arrangement. But it didn’t happen before the 22-year-old chief executive officer distributed some doses to his young friends. Andrei Doroshin says they otherwise might have gone to waste. I spoke with him Friday afternoon and believe that he’s sincere about that.
This is all such a mess. Seniors were supposed to have been among the first to be inoculated — not otherwise healthy people who got to jump the line because they knew Doroshin. I feel sorry for any elderly people who showed up at the Pennsylvania Convention Center hoping to get vaccinated only to have been turned away.
This could have been avoided. It’s not as if Philadelphia doesn’t have qualified alternatives readily available such as the Black Doctors COVID -19 Consortium, which was formed last spring to address the disproportionate impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on African Americans. Founded by board-certified surgeon Dr. Ala Stanford, that group is more than capable of doing the work. It has been testing residents mostly at local churches for months and recently began administering vaccinations as well. The accomplishments of these dedicated physicians has attracted international attention.
Why didn’t the city put this group of highly-trained and experienced medical professionals in charge and assist it in the rollout if needed? Or maybe officials could have arranged a deal in which the Black Doctors and Philly Fighting COVID worked together. The Black Doctors group already has garnered considerable trust in various communities. Stanford and her team have been at this for almost a year now.
Leaders emerge during tough times like this pandemic we’re experiencing. Stanford has more than proven herself to be up to the challenge. Next to health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley, she is arguably the most trusted person in Philadelphia when it comes to dispensing advice for dealing with the pandemic. She has appeared on cable news shows discussing the pandemic. She hosts Facebook Live videos where she patiently answers viewers’ questions about testing and vaccinations. Then, there’s all of her one-on-one work making sure that underserved residents get tested and vaccinated.
But rather than let Black Doctors take over, Philly opened the door to Philly Fighting COVID. Then PFC switched its status from nonprofit to for profit in the midst of everything and word got out that language on the group’s website left the possibility open for residents’ medical information to have been sold. I understand that we’re in a pandemic and things are moving fast but this all could have been avoided.
At a time when so much lip service is being paid to the need for racial equity, the optics of this are really bad. Philly can get out of this morass by doing what it should have done in the first place — putting Stanford and the Black Doctors COVID Consortium in charge.