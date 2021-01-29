Leaders emerge during tough times like this pandemic we’re experiencing. Stanford has more than proven herself to be up to the challenge. Next to health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley, she is arguably the most trusted person in Philadelphia when it comes to dispensing advice for dealing with the pandemic. She has appeared on cable news shows discussing the pandemic. She hosts Facebook Live videos where she patiently answers viewers’ questions about testing and vaccinations. Then, there’s all of her one-on-one work making sure that underserved residents get tested and vaccinated.