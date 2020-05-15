“I’m still getting a salary and would be more than willing to join that rallying cry," said State Rep. Morgan Cephas (D., Phila.), who has been meeting regularly with members industry representatives. “These are some of our last African American small businesses that are still operating independently and are extremely successful. We want to make sure that this COVID-19 just doesn’t put them out of business, which is why it’s been important for us to try to strategize in different ways to make sure that they get resources now but then also get the resources that they need to stay afloat post COVID-19.”