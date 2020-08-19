Public revulsion mounted over his blatant lies about election numbers. Leading opposition figure Valery Tsepkalo, a former ambassador to the United States who has fled with his family to Poland, claims Lukashenko simply cooked the figures when it became clear that opposition leader Sviatlana Tikhanovskaya was winning, claiming he had 80% of the vote and she had 10%. This 37-year-old former English teacher had stepped in after her candidate husband was jailed. Disdainful of women, Lukashenko claimed she would “collapse” in office.