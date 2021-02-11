It’s all a numbing reality check for Biden voters, many of whom were no doubt animated in their desire to oust Trump by images of toddlers separated from their parents at the Southern border. Although there have been some early wins for Biden’s pro-refugee approach, overall it’s an uphill slog with Trump’s appointees running ICE and the agents who overwhelmingly voted for Trump still in the streets. And there’s one more pitfall — which is the politics, as Democrats already eye the 2022 midterms. The former president won in 2016 on an anti-immigrant platform because xenophobia is pretty popular; a new survey of Biden’s first-month executive orders found the only one opposed by a plurality of voters was his plan to allow as many 125,000 yearly refugees to enter America.