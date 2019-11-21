Hill thus echoed earlier witnesses like outed U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who said she was grateful to America because her parents — who fled both the totalitarian USSR and, in the case of her mother, Nazi Germany — “did not have the good fortune to come of age in a free society.” Sandwiched between them was Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council’s Ukrainian expert, who was born in that country when it was part of the USSR but whose dad brought him and his siblings (including a twin brother who also became a military officer) to Brooklyn’s “Little Odessa” in 1979, after their mom died.