I’m for mail-in voting. I’m for secure drop boxes for mail-in ballots. I’m really, really for well-staffed polling places and lots of them. I’m just not for waiting three days after the election for mail-in ballots from the people living under rocks who hadn’t heard there was a presidential election on November 3, as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently OK’d . If someone wakes up election morning, smacks their forehead and says, “How come no one TOLD me there was an election?”, that person could go back to sleep or go to their polling place. Had they received one, they could fill out their mail-in ballot, seal it up, and drop it in a designated drop box.