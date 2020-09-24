I’m for mail-in voting. I’m for secure drop boxes for mail-in ballots. I’m really, really for well-staffed polling places and lots of them. I’m just not for waiting three days after the election for mail-in ballots from the people living under rocks who hadn’t heard there was a presidential election on November 3, as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently OK’d . If someone wakes up election morning, smacks their forehead and says, “How come no one TOLD me there was an election?”, that person could go back to sleep or go to their polling place. Had they received one, they could fill out their mail-in ballot, seal it up, and drop it in a designated drop box.
With this president and his autocratic sidekicks like Bill Barr commandeering any post-election, pre-results narrative, the very best outcome would be knowing the final vote count as soon after election night as possible. Mail your ballots early, but better yet if you can, vote in person at the polls November 3.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- Civilization’s apex: TikTok
- Senator Toomey contemplates his integrity
- Climate change’s Grapes of Wrath
