American ingenuity has given us the automobile, penicillin, baseball, the internet and quagmire wars in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. The last three have all been touted as going really, really well by various Pentagon brass, presidents and stentorian sounding, smartly dressing Washington “senior officials”. According to a devastating series about the war in Afghanistan in the Washington Post, many of those people have turned out to be economic with the truth. As a reward for having carried on the nation’s longest war, our President and Congress persons are about to pass a budget that substantially ups the Pentagon budget to, among other things, pay for our continued efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan.