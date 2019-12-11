Given Trump’s favor-asking in the Ukraine, Democrats did what they had to do -- set out two articles of impeachment against the President of the United States. Now the rest of the country gets to read and ponder them. Unfortunately, it seems like we each end up reading the articles we each wanted to read before the proceedings began two months ago. Though recent polls show there is slightly more support for impeachment, the country remains as split as it was on election day, 2016, with more people siding with the Democratic candidate but the Republican one winning.