In an attempt to make Pennsylvania an even older, grayer state, the Harrisburg legislature has made sure that their funding for what are laughably called “public” colleges and universities is among the nation’s lowest. Consequently, our college and university tuitions are among the highest. Penn State topped the nation’s Big Ten (excluding Northwestern) schools in cost to attend for in-state students. Inquirer reporter Bob Fernandez reports that as a consequence, our thrifty children (no dummies) are finding more affordable options elsewhere. We’re sending our future out of state.