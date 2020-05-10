Some thought that hearing about coronavirus deaths of so many fellow citizens would have had us feeling more neighborly to our fellow human beings. Apparently not if the fellow human being is a young black man out jogging down the middle of the street in his Georgia neighborhood apparently being shot by armed men in a pick up truck. Georgia authorities have, two months after the shooting, said they will investigate Ahmaud Arbery’s death. The shocking YouTube video that show much of the incident is helpfully prefaced by a label saying, “WARNING! Contains video some may find distressing.” Some? and others find.....