In a recent Inquirer story, Sean Walsh reported that half of all the Covid-19 deaths in Philadelphia occurred in nursing homes. The poorer the nursing home’s area, the higher the toll. And, surprise, many of those areas are in African-American neighborhoods. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list poor economic conditions, living in densely populated areas, and the risk of infection at service industry and front-line health care facility jobs as reasons for the disproportionally high rates of infection among African Americans. Inequality turns out to be an underlying condition—and one that we should have solved long ago.