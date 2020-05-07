I felt sorry for Donald Trump sitting himself up on a super tall stool at Abraham Lincoln’s feet during his May 3 town hall. No one would look presidential in comparison, but particularly not a guy who, had he been Commander in Chief of the Union troops during the Civil War,likely would have said, “Go North” one minute, “Go South” the next, and “Let’s go home and leave them to keep their slaves — we have to get our economy back” the minute after.