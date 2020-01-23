While the Senate is hermetically sealed with lawmakers listening to hours of explanation about the President’s attempt to bend the Ukraine to political schemes, the Supreme Court, with two new justices who graduated from the same religious prep school, yesterday “appeared inclined to endorse" a Montana program that would funnel taxpayer money to private religious schools. Our president may want a wall along the border, but such a ruling would weaken the wall between church and state.
Pennsylvania’s ground-breaking 1701 Charter of Privileges declared that no person or persons could be “compelled to frequent or maintain any religious Worship, Place or Ministry” that was contrary to their own beliefs. They were protesting Quaker control of the colony. I’m Quaker, and I’m with the Pennsylvania colonists on this one.
Editorial cartoons from this week include: