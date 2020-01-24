Yes, it’s true that Jeff Bezos has addicted us to a fast-delivery culture that’s clogging our streets, closing small businesses, and creating mountain ranges of trash. On a major plus side, however, his newspaper the Washington Post unflinchingly covers politicians here and abroad, including standing up to the Saudi government after the Saudi-sponsored death of Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
When it became clear that the Saudis had hacked Bezos’ cellphone, Bezos pushed back with a tribute to Khashoggi. In contrast, as my colleague Will Bunch points out, after the Khashoggi murder, that other D.C. heavyweight, Donald Trump, sent Saudi Arabia weapons.
The Washington Post stands up to Donald Trump, as well. Another American tradition that needs preserving is robust free speech.
