The beginning of the end of the impeachment “trial” began with the same decorum we have come to expect from this administration: the President tweeted away in all caps from Davos, Mitch McConnell swatted away all but the tiniest changes to his impeachment road map, and Democrats fumed that evidence pertinent to finding out the truth was not allowed to be submitted. What’s a “trial” without evidence? We’re about to watch one.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
For more editorial cartoons, visit inquirer.com/opinion/cartoons/.