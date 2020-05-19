“Challenges in maintaining student engagement are inherent in online institutions.” Duh. That is the nice way a Mathematica researcher stated the obvious — that kids learn better with a teacher in front of them and not just a computer screen with virtual lessons streaming by. So how are things looking for kids who’ve spent this spring at home “learning online"? When our kids do head back to school, their teachers will have a whole lot of catching up to do. It’s going to be even tougher for the kids who weren’t studying in stable homes with stable internet and a stable of resources to back them up. Those are the kids new funds for our schools will help unless our Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, gets away with skimming that money for the richest schools. What kind of president would let her get away with that?