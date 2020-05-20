Pennsylvania is gaining a reputation as a refuge for cranky old people, thanks to our righteous scold governor, Tom Wolf, who is telling residents in a state with one of the U.S.'s ten oldest populations not to go to the beach. Meanwhile he defends his oversight of the state’s nursing homes where his Secretary of Health Rachel Levine promises to test every resident but has no solid plan to deliver. The results so far are the deaths of over 3,000 nursing home residents, the majority of PA’s Covid fatalities. Fortunately for the Health Secretary, she and her sister (at, she says, her mother’s request) were able to remove their own mother from a nursing home and move her to a hotel. Smart Mom.
