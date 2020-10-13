Baring a bolt from the blue, the impressive Amy Coney Barrett will soon be confirmed to the United States Supreme Court. Democrats might as well skip the proceedings and avoid the GOP lectures on why Democrats absolutely may not mention her religion (though one wonders what those lecturers might say faced with an avowed atheist or Muslim).
What Senators can ask about are Barrett’s political positions, even if they flow from religious belief, like her views on abortion. In 2006, for example, she signed an ad that said, among other things, “It’s time to put an end to the barbaric legacy of Roe v. Wade and restore law that protects the lives of unborn children.” In remarks and opinions on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, she has favored tightening reporting requirements that would require doctors to notify parents of minors seeking abortions and restricting reasons for abortions including life-threatening conditions.
Of course, all of us can cast a vote on this confirmation process, or at least the politicians supporting it. See you at the polls on Nov. 3.
