What Senators can ask about are Barrett’s political positions, even if they flow from religious belief, like her views on abortion. In 2006, for example, she signed an ad that said, among other things, “It’s time to put an end to the barbaric legacy of Roe v. Wade and restore law that protects the lives of unborn children.” In remarks and opinions on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, she has favored tightening reporting requirements that would require doctors to notify parents of minors seeking abortions and restricting reasons for abortions including life-threatening conditions.