Senate Judiciary chairman Mitch McConnell is moving ahead to hearings on Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court, come hell or high fevers. As I write this on Thursday, three GOP senators have tested positive for COVID—including Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who told an interviewer: “I’ve already told leadership I’ll go in a moon suit” if need be.
Even Fox News polling shows that Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump by a 53-43 margin. Of course anything can happen at the polls on November 3, but it’s clear now that the majority of the country does not want Donald Trump in charge. Senator McConnell should read his own remarks on Merrick Garland and let the people decide who chooses the next lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.
