Whew! I am grateful the President of the United States has survived his bout with the sometimes lethal coronavirus. The country didn’t need one more catastrophic event this catastrophic year. Had we had a president with a functioning heart to begin with, however, he might have used his good fortune to spread comfort to the thousands of his fellow Americans sick with the disease, or at least spread good information about how to avoid it. Instead, he just spreads the virus.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- Tuesdays with Toomey won’t be the same
- Proudly poll watching
- A presidential debate cleansing
