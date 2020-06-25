The start of baseball season will be a relief in our household, not to mention in sports departments where snappy topics were getting as rare as a jogger wearing a mask. It really hasn’t felt like summer without the sounds of Phillies announcers wafting through the house. Glad the players are back, but with four new club employees testing positive for the virus, bringing the number of infected to 12, their families must be a little nervous about who might be catching the virus next. Best wishes for a healthy, winning season. Go Phils!