The arts community is always nagging us to pay more attention to art. Well, now everyone is looking at statues we have passed by a million times without a second glance — really looking at them. Many Americans are finally discussing the art and realizing they don’t like what they see. Why do we have six-story high statues of Robert E. Lee, a man who led the attack on our Union and lost the war his side started? Why do guys who got rich off the slave trade get to have their likenesses parked in public squares? Why does the first European to bump into the Americas and pillage indigenous peoples get statues all over the place? Perhaps if we could also see the suffering their actions caused, we might want to pick other subjects for artists to sculpt.