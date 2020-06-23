One of my most shocking early experiences during the coronavirus was breezing across the George Washington Bridge from New Jersey at 55 miles per hour without slowing down. It was like the start of a horror movie where the characters say, “Wait. Where is everybody?” The other shock was the crystal clear view of Manhattan looking south. Opening the window, there were so few cars, the air was not only clear but smelled good. Happily, the skies in Philadelphia got clearer and clearer, too. Much as I’m enjoying everything reopening, I hope now that we’ve enjoyed some clean air, we might take steps to keep it that way.