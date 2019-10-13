It is October 13th and the students at Benjamin Franklin High School and the Science Leadership Academy in Philadelphia still do not have a place to go to school. Problems came to light during an apparently botched construction job that was supposed to get Ben Franklin reconfigured so the building could also house the Science Leadership Academy magnet school which had to leave its previous building. Asbestos was found and the school was closed for further remediation. what hasn’t been found are adequate temporary spaces for the displaced students. Also uncovered were tensions between the primarily poor and minority Ben Franklin students and the more privileged SLA students of many races. Even before this happened, the Philadelphia School District had plenty of problems (at least!). This debacle should not have been one of them.