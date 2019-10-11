After a busy day abandoning our Kurdish allies and barricading the executive branch from Congress’s pesky demands, our President is undoubtedly wishing he were on the links of one of his golf resorts. It will be harder and harder for him to leave his constitutional duties and bungling handling of foreign friends behind. Nor should we let him forget. It will be hard to grip the golf clubs with blood on his hands.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- Trump’s early ballots
- NBA owners take a knee
- Bye, bye birdies
