Billie Jean King once aptly noted, “Sports are a microcosm of society.” The Houston Rockets illustrated that this week when their general manager helpfully tweeted his support of the Hong Kong protesters marching for freedom from China and then, apparently, looked at his pocketbook and noticed what the team earn from deals with China. As my colleague Will Bunch wrote, the society the Rockets find themselves in depends on making money--no matter whose lips are zipped in the process. I’m rooting for the team of protesters on Hong Kong’s streets.