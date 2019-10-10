Stories reporting on the third quarter fundraising totals for each of the 2020 Presidential candidates usually concentrated on the Democrats whose top five candidates together raised about $96 million. At the bottom of the stories, like this one in the New York Times, it’s reported that , oh, by the way, the one major Republican candidate raked in, ummm, $125 million--all for his little self. The story got swamped by news of whistleblowers, a Syrian troop pullout and the NBA kowtowing to China, all seemingly bad news for Donald Trump’s re-election prospects. But anyone with hopes for a Democratic win in 2020 ought first to look at his purse.