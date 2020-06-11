Following every crazy tweet out of our White House would drive any sane person crazy. My critics will disagree but I ration my Trump cartoons to those times that simply exceed my cartooning expectations. Times, for example, when he might clumsily wave a Bible around in a public space just cleared of tear gas or bring gasoline to dampen our racial fires. A flyby Twitter hit on a 75 year old protester when he’s knocked down and out on a Buffalo sidewalk with police stepping over him is one of those times.