In the face of protesters who want to defund the police, Philadelphia’s new top cop Danielle Outlaw has sensibly argued that to provide citizens with effective protection, “working within the principles of 21st Century Policing, it’s gonna cost some money.” Unfortunately, much of any new funding will go for the 2.5% salary hike Mayor Jim Kenney bestowed on the police in March while receiving no give on Philly’s union contract arbitration rules.