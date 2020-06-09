In the face of protesters who want to defund the police, Philadelphia’s new top cop Danielle Outlaw has sensibly argued that to provide citizens with effective protection, “working within the principles of 21st Century Policing, it’s gonna cost some money.” Unfortunately, much of any new funding will go for the 2.5% salary hike Mayor Jim Kenney bestowed on the police in March while receiving no give on Philly’s union contract arbitration rules.
Last year Inquirer reporters found that “the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 was successful in reducing or overturning police discipline about 70 percent of the time when contested by officers.” The arbitration system needs to change so it protects both police and citizens. As retired Upper Darby police chief Michael Chitwood said in print Sunday: “If a police official decides to terminate the employment of a bad actor, that should be it.”
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- This century’s peacekeepers
- Looting: what’s the message?
- White House Bible lessons
- For more editorial cartoons, visit inquirer.com/opinion/cartoons/.