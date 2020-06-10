Except in its nursing homes, Philadelphia handled the surge of coronavirus cases with some ease. Temple University’s overflow hospital set up in the Liacouras Center was closed ten days after the first coronavirus patient was admitted, with the extra space not needed. The surge of mail-in ballots for the June 2 primary has been a different story. Politico reports that as of last Friday, only about 14,000 of the city’s nearly 160,000 mail and absentee ballots had been counted. We’ll be lucky to get them done by election day. We just can’t tell which election day.