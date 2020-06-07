As I write this on Thursday, peaceful protests are continuing in Philadelphia. City Council members kneeled at the start of their virtual Council session this morning in memory of George Floyd. Most liberating, Frank Rizzo’s statue is no longer looming over the city’s psyche. Some of the police are disappointed but ultimately this will liberate them, too. The reputation Rizzo forged for them way back in the last millennium is not a good look for this century’s peacekeepers.