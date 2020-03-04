Philadelphia’s Kensington residents must be heaving a big sigh of relief. They’re no longer the epicenter of our drug problem! People are looking at another part of town and realizing, YIKES! The city has another huge neighborhood with people selling, buying, and using drugs wherever and whenever they want.
South Philadelphia citizens, like those in Kensington, are just as tired of the city’s inability to keep their streets free of drug dealers and users. A safe injection site would save several dozen lives a year and is worth a try. But such a site is the tail end of the tail end of the tail end of a much larger problem. Until the city cleans things up for everyone, the safe injection site is going to have a hard time finding a home.
