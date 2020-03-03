Suddenly, across borders, across ideologies, across governments, across religions, almost every human on earth seems vulnerable to the coronavirus that has hopscotched to every continent except Antarctica. Our walls, nukes, prayers, presidents, dictators, and autocrats can’t keep it out. Geez. What is the alternative? Maybe we could, umm, cooperate?
In the meantime, here’s hoping competent leaders might listen to the medical evidence and lead.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- Walling off the coronavirus
- Safe injection sites all over South Philadelphia
- Trump’s Supreme Court packing
